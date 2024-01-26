Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total value of $4,179,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,701,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,418,870.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.55, for a total value of $4,238,250.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $3,878,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $3,843,600.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.58, for a total value of $3,983,700.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.05. 2,233,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,549. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $285.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.10 and its 200 day moving average is $227.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $273.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

