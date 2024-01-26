Sanjay Mehta Sells 1,083 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TER traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.46. 2,095,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,659. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $101,896,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 850,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

