Sapphire Price Tops $0.0099 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and $3,742.12 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,271.25 or 0.05401180 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00078308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,626,065,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,435,787 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.