Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in January

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOAGY traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 1,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOAGY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

