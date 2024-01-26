Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in January

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOAGY traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 1,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOAGY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOAGY

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.