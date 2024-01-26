Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CAO Howard Guild Sells 22,853 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,724,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Company Profile



Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

