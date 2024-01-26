Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.25

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 39764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

