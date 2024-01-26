Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.63

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 4042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $573.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.