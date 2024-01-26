Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.63

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 4042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $573.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.
About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
