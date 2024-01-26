Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. 198,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,409. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

