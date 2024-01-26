Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.80

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.80 and last traded at $86.71, with a volume of 136488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.