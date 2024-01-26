Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,133,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.02. 3,668,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,138. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

