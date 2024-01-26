Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

