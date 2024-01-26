Scotiabank Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Scotiabank cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAAS. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.9% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

