Scotiabank Lowers CAE (TSE:CAE) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$36.50. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities lowered their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins reduced their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.92.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Price Performance

CAE traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$26.74. 222,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,669. CAE has a one year low of C$25.69 and a one year high of C$33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.4444444 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.