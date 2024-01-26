Scotiabank Upgrades Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $157.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $132.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a reduce rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

