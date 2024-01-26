Scott Belsky Sells 2,191 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $613.93. 2,135,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,801. The company’s 50 day moving average is $601.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
