Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.45.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.62. 1,374,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,909. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $92,189,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

