Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

NYSE PPG opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $22,048,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,721,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $57,660,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

