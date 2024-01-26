SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.94

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 66547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,703,000 after acquiring an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

