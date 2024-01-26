Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $77.00 at Barclays

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.83.

SRE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

