Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIHS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,295. Senmiao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

