Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 74.0% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.67. 711,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.76. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.