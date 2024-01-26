Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $208.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $240.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

