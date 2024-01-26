Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 270,777 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after buying an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

