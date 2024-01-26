Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 992.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,101. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

