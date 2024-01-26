Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $66,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 10.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

L traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. 324,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

