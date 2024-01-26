Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $98,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

FDS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.28. 40,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,457. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $478.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.