Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,410,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,543,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

