Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,800,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.78. The stock had a trading volume of 185,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.96. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $432.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

