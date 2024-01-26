Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,210,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TD Cowen cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE LUV traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $29.95. 5,569,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,166,167. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.