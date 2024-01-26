Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

