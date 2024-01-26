Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.71. 202,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,150. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.26 and its 200 day moving average is $212.61.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

