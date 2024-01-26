Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.80% of Service Properties Trust worth $35,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 130,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 740,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -615.38%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

