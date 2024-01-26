Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,347,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,953. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

