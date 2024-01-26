Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.74.

NYSE SHW traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,018. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.97 and a 200 day moving average of $273.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

