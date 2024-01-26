Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.850-11.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.17. 745,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.36. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

