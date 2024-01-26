Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

SHLS has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.87.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.88. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

