Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.74.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,602. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.35 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Shopify by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Shopify by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

