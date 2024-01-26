Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Declines By 37.7%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALVR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AlloVir

AlloVir Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. 1,355,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,369. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 597,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in AlloVir by 69.2% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.