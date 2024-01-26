Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Declines By 39.4%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,949 shares of company stock worth $6,446,248. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

