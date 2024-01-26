Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Decreases By 87.5%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Applied UV Stock Performance

AUVIP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

