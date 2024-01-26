Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Decreases By 87.5%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Applied UV Stock Performance
AUVIP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $23.30.
Applied UV Company Profile
