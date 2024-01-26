Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Decreases By 78.4%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ APM traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptorum Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptorum Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.90% of Aptorum Group worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

