Short Interest in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Declines By 96.7%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 376,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ARB IOT Group Trading Up 2.8 %
ARBB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,404. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. ARB IOT Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.40.
