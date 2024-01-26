Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Declines By 80.3%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the December 31st total of 394,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of ATAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.98. 188,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,731. Atour Lifestyle has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $28.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

