Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Declines By 62.3%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,314. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

