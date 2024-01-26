Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Declines By 62.3%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,314. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.
About Baosheng Media Group
