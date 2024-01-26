Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Declines By 45.2%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF remained flat at $4.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.