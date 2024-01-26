Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Grows By 245.5%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brambles Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. 17,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brambles has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $19.97.
Brambles Company Profile
