Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Grows By 127.3%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNRG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,935. Brenmiller Energy has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 966,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 6.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

