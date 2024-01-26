Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Rises By 800.0%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

