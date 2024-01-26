Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Rises By 800.0%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
