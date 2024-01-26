Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Increases By 74.2%

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 2,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,563,000.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

