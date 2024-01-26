Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Rises By 126.3%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Agritech by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Origin Agritech Stock Up 1.2 %

Origin Agritech stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 2,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Origin Agritech in a report on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.